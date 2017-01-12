Long Beach man sent to prison for misusing funds meant for youth group homes
A man who ran a tax accounting service in Long Beach was sentenced Friday to three years in prison for misappropriating public funds from two organizations that operate group homes for disadvantaged youths. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge George G. Lomeli also ordered Gary Batchelor, 64, to pay more than $356,000 in restitution.
