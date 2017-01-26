Long Beach clergy to host dialogue to address divide after 2016 election
In an effort to address division in families and the community after the 2016 election, Long Beach religious groups are hosting a conversation Sunday at Grace Presbyterian Church. Panelists from different faiths will explore paths to healing for “those who feel vulnerable and afraid, those in need and all who are looking to bring peace to all who are troubled,” according to an announcement for the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Wed
|Sopr
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,781
|Quake: CSULB buildings evacuated; local schools... (Jul '08)
|Wed
|ButtH
|5
|SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake?
|Jan 23
|Marko
|4
|Panhandlers Caught Driving Rental Car
|Jan 21
|George
|2
|Anyone Know Arika Lopez
|Jan 21
|Miguel
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jan 18
|Tom Johnson
|3,562
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC