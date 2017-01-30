Long Beach clergy to hold vigil; coun...

Long Beach clergy to hold vigil; councilmembers to show documentary about immigrants

Three Long Beach councilmembers will host a screening Tuesday night of “A Day Without A Mexican” in hopes of showing solidarity with the community. The 2004 film directed by Sergio Arau takes a satirical look at what would happen if all the Mexicans in the state of California suddenly disappeared.

