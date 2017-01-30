Long Beach clergy to hold vigil; councilmembers to show documentary about immigrants
Three Long Beach councilmembers will host a screening Tuesday night of “A Day Without A Mexican” in hopes of showing solidarity with the community. The 2004 film directed by Sergio Arau takes a satirical look at what would happen if all the Mexicans in the state of California suddenly disappeared.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do so many Mexicans name their sons, Hector? (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|Leonidas
|9
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|6 hr
|bo hill
|3,566
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|melvin perez
|20,787
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|14
|SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake?
|Jan 28
|Pansom234
|6
|Proposal to Rename Excelsior Auditorium
|Jan 28
|Joe
|1
|Quake: CSULB buildings evacuated; local schools... (Jul '08)
|Jan 25
|ButtH
|5
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC