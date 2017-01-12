Long Beach breaks record rain total on Thursday a " and more is on the way
The Los Angeles River was roaring and churning Thursday morning during the rainstorm. Photo by Brittany Murray, Press Telegram/SCNG A total of 1.54 inches of rain fell during the day at Long Beach Airport, breaking the old record of 1.36 inches set in 1997, according to NWS.
