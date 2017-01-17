Long Beach area mayors attend winter ...

Long Beach area mayors attend winter meeting in Washington, D.C.

9 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

The three-day Winter Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors begins today in Washington, D.C., with Mayor Eric Garcetti among the 28 Southland mayors set to attend and Vice President-elect Mike Pence scheduled to speak at a luncheon. Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, the vice chair of the Ports and Exports Task Force, is scheduled to speak Thursday at a meeting of the task force.

