Long Beach area mayors attend winter meeting in Washington, D.C.
The three-day Winter Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors begins today in Washington, D.C., with Mayor Eric Garcetti among the 28 Southland mayors set to attend and Vice President-elect Mike Pence scheduled to speak at a luncheon. Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, the vice chair of the Ports and Exports Task Force, is scheduled to speak Thursday at a meeting of the task force.
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|1 hr
|Tom Johnson
|3,562
|What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10)
|11 hr
|Casper
|20
|49 still at large in Hawaiian Gardens gang bust (May '09)
|Mon
|Hgr
|175
|U.S. Customs agents seize aluminum shipments
|Mon
|Modemitv
|1
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Mon
|Dudley
|6
|Anyone remember "Seal Beach James" ? (May '08)
|Sun
|rvsdguy
|56
|Suspect Identified In Possible Domestic Violenc... (Mar '13)
|Jan 8
|Mkawbrown
|26
