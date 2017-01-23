Legislation targeting shortage of teachers: Lawmaker hopes to make...

A state lawmaker authored a pair of bills aiming to streamline the process for those interested in becoming teachers under an effort to address the shortage of educators plaguing the Peninsula as well as the rest of California. Patrick O'Donnell, D-Long Beach, proposed Assembly Bill 169 to establish a $20,000 grant program for students enrolled in teaching credential programs specializing in areas of high need.

