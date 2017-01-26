LA storm surge brings a familiar foe: potholes a " thousands of them

A team of Caltrans workers quickly fill potholes along the westbound 60 freeway, just east of the 15 freeway on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. In a city already notorious for them, the number of calls requesting L.A. crews to fix potholes doubled from 45 to 90 each day in the aftermath of the storms, according to Councilman Bob Blumenfield's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.