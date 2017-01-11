King Tides coming to Long Beach this ...

King Tides coming to Long Beach this week hint at a wetter future

Californians living near the coast expect the ocean to occasionally rise high enough that it briefly threatens to swamp docks and sidewalks and flood into a few patios and storefronts. In Long Beach 6,000 people live in vulnerable areas over 1.3 square miles, and $1.3 billion in property is threatened, according to Climate Central.

