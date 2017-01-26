Justices reject former Long Beach man...

Justices reject former Long Beach mana s appeal of 2012 murder case

An appellate panel has upheld a gang member's conviction for killing a former El Camino College football player and wounding two other people in shootings less than a month-and-a-half apart in the spring of 2012. The three-justice panel from California's 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected the defense's contention that a search warrant authorizing a wiretap of John Fitzgerald Kennedy's cellphone that led to incriminating conversations was not supported by probable cause, along with a challenge against three of the four attempted murder charges on which he was convicted.

