Judge approves sale of Hanjin stake in Port of Long Beach terminal
A New Jersey judge approved the sale of Hanjin Shipping's stake in the Port of Long Beach's largest terminal Wednesday, ending months of uncertainty at a port still reeling from the giant shipping company's financial failure. Hanjin filed for bankruptcy on Aug. 31 triggering chaos along the global supply chain and nearly halting business at Long Beach's most active terminal.
