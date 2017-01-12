How much total rain has Long Beach received this year? Ita s good news so far
The Los Angeles River was roaring and churning Thursday morning during the rainstorm. Long Beach, along with cities up and down the state of California, is having an excellent rain year so far, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration .
