How much home does $465,000 buy in L.A. County's condo market?

In November, the median sales price for condominiums in Greater Los Angeles was $465,000, up 9.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic. About that amount buys an updated two-bedroom in Culver City; a one-bedroom in Little Tokyo; and an ocean-view unit in Long Beach.

