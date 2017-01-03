Homeless man swept away by surging ru...

Homeless man swept away by surging runoff in flood-control channel

9 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Paramedics attend to the victim who escaped the Dominguez Channel waters this morning in Gardena. Her boyfriend is still missing. A woman scrambled to safety but her boyfriend was declared missing Monday after a river of water swept them away as they slept in the surging Dominguez Channel in El Camino Village, police said.

