Homeless man swept away by surging runoff in flood-control channel
Paramedics attend to the victim who escaped the Dominguez Channel waters this morning in Gardena. Her boyfriend is still missing. A woman scrambled to safety but her boyfriend was declared missing Monday after a river of water swept them away as they slept in the surging Dominguez Channel in El Camino Village, police said.
