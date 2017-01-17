HMM Acquires 20% Stake in Long Beach Terminal
South Korean shipping line Hyundai Merchant Marine Co. said it will buy a fifth of the company that runs the biggest container terminal at Long Beach Total Terminals International terminal , Calif., the U.S.'s second-largest port.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|42 min
|Dudley
|20,771
|SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake?
|Thu
|Mack
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jan 18
|Tom Johnson
|3,562
|U.S. Customs agents seize aluminum shipments
|Jan 16
|Modemitv
|1
|Suspect Identified In Possible Domestic Violenc... (Mar '13)
|Jan 8
|Mkawbrown
|26
|Helicopters constantly flying overhead... why? (Jun '10)
|Jan 5
|MEe
|20
|Review:Winco Foods
|Dec 26
|Winco Foods
|3
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC