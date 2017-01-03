Herea s how much rain fell on Long Beach
Showers brought rain to Long Beach as well as throughout Southern California Thursday, with more forecast for Saturday and Monday. Rain totals measured at Long Beach Airport indicate the city received roughly .55 inches of precipitation total, with most of the moisture arriving in the morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopters constantly flying overhead... why? (Jun '10)
|10 hr
|MEe
|20
|How Marie Osmond found strength through song
|Thu
|james wiliams
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Wed
|del
|3,557
|why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Nobody
|67
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Florence13 18 street Rollin 60's ect
|Jan 2
|Street phonics
|1
|Wet backs and colored folk and white crackers
|Jan 1
|henrietta hippo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC