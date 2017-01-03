Here are the first babies born in 201...

Here are the first babies born in 2017 in Long Beach

Jayne Monse Rodriguez was born to Erika and Jimmy Gonzalez at 6:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Mary Medical Center. The first baby born in 2017 in Long Beach came about 30 minutes after the clock struck midnight, hospital officials said.

