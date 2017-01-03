Here are the first babies born in 2017 in Long Beach
Jayne Monse Rodriguez was born to Erika and Jimmy Gonzalez at 6:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Mary Medical Center. The first baby born in 2017 in Long Beach came about 30 minutes after the clock struck midnight, hospital officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|7 hr
|del
|3,557
|why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10)
|16 hr
|Nobody
|67
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Florence13 18 street Rollin 60's ect
|Mon
|Street phonics
|1
|Wet backs and colored folk and white crackers
|Jan 1
|henrietta hippo
|3
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|Jan 1
|Macylee722
|57
|Gross Miscarriage of justice
|Dec 30
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC