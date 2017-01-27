Held2gether, Improv for Life to Retur...

Held2gether, Improv for Life to Return to Long Beach Playhouse for 4th Year

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Held2gether, Improv for Life is returning for a 4th year as a part of the Collaborative at the Long Beach Playhouse, with its' latest set of original sketches, Sketchily Ever After. The original sketch compilation, which has sold out its' weekend run each year, has now been expanded to four shows, running Fridays and Saturdays, March 10-18th in the Studio Theatre .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake? 14 hr Legacy 5
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) Wed Sopr 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed melvin perez 20,782
News Quake: CSULB buildings evacuated; local schools... (Jul '08) Jan 25 ButtH 5
Panhandlers Caught Driving Rental Car Jan 21 George 2
Anyone Know Arika Lopez Jan 21 Miguel 1
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jan 18 Tom Johnson 3,562
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 27 at 8:24PM PST

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,204 • Total comments across all topics: 278,322,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC