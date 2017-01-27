Held2gether, Improv for Life to Return to Long Beach Playhouse for 4th Year
Held2gether, Improv for Life is returning for a 4th year as a part of the Collaborative at the Long Beach Playhouse, with its' latest set of original sketches, Sketchily Ever After. The original sketch compilation, which has sold out its' weekend run each year, has now been expanded to four shows, running Fridays and Saturdays, March 10-18th in the Studio Theatre .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake?
|14 hr
|Legacy
|5
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Wed
|Sopr
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,782
|Quake: CSULB buildings evacuated; local schools... (Jul '08)
|Jan 25
|ButtH
|5
|Panhandlers Caught Driving Rental Car
|Jan 21
|George
|2
|Anyone Know Arika Lopez
|Jan 21
|Miguel
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jan 18
|Tom Johnson
|3,562
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC