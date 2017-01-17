Heavy rainfall on tap for Southern Ca...

Heavy rainfall on tap for Southern California on Sunday

Placid Saturday skies will give Southern California a brief respite after a winter storm hammered the region hard, but the stormy weather is far from over, according to officials. “It's kind of a break before the main event of the next storm coming in,” said Derek Schroeter, a National Weather Service Meteorologist.

