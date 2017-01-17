Heavy rainfall on tap for Southern California on Sunday
Placid Saturday skies will give Southern California a brief respite after a winter storm hammered the region hard, but the stormy weather is far from over, according to officials. “It's kind of a break before the main event of the next storm coming in,” said Derek Schroeter, a National Weather Service Meteorologist.
|compton finest pocket hood (Apr '07)
|12 hr
|mrs j lo
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Well Well
|20,775
|Panhandlers Caught Driving Rental Car
|Sat
|George
|2
|Anyone Know Arika Lopez
|Sat
|Miguel
|1
|SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake?
|Jan 19
|Mack
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jan 18
|Tom Johnson
|3,562
|U.S. Customs agents seize aluminum shipments
|Jan 16
|Modemitv
|1
