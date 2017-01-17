Hawthorne man convicted of killing San Pedro man on Long Beach bridge

A Hawthorne man was found guilty Wednesday of second-degree murder for driving under the influence and crashing into several cars on the Gerald Desmond Bridge in Long Beach, killing a man and seriously injuring another, prosecutors said. Alvin Ray Shaw Jr., 29, faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced March 8 in Los Angeles Superior Court for the Aug. 1, 2015, wrong-way crash that killed Miguel Gonzalez, 30, of San Pedro and injured a 21-year-old man, the District Attorney's Office said.

