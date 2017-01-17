Hawthorne man convicted of killing San Pedro man on Long Beach bridge
A Hawthorne man was found guilty Wednesday of second-degree murder for driving under the influence and crashing into several cars on the Gerald Desmond Bridge in Long Beach, killing a man and seriously injuring another, prosecutors said. Alvin Ray Shaw Jr., 29, faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced March 8 in Los Angeles Superior Court for the Aug. 1, 2015, wrong-way crash that killed Miguel Gonzalez, 30, of San Pedro and injured a 21-year-old man, the District Attorney's Office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Wed
|Tom Johnson
|3,562
|What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Casper
|20
|49 still at large in Hawaiian Gardens gang bust (May '09)
|Jan 16
|Hgr
|175
|U.S. Customs agents seize aluminum shipments
|Jan 16
|Modemitv
|1
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Jan 16
|Dudley
|6
|Anyone remember "Seal Beach James" ? (May '08)
|Jan 15
|rvsdguy
|56
|Suspect Identified In Possible Domestic Violenc... (Mar '13)
|Jan 8
|Mkawbrown
|26
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC