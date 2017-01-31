Gunshots fired in Bixby Knolls, but no one hurt, police say
Long Beach police responded to a report of shots fired in Bixby Knolls Monday night, but it appears the gunfire didn't hit anyone, according to authorities. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Banner Drive around 11:40 p.m., Long Beach police spokeswoman Nancy Pratt said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|rosemary
|20,799
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|21 hr
|Lori66441atyahood...
|3,567
|Why do so many Mexicans name their sons, Hector? (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Leonidas
|9
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|14
|SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake?
|Jan 28
|Pansom234
|6
|Proposal to Rename Excelsior Auditorium
|Jan 28
|Joe
|1
|Quake: CSULB buildings evacuated; local schools... (Jul '08)
|Jan 25
|ButtH
|5
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC