Gunshots fired in Bixby Knolls, but no one hurt, police say

Long Beach police responded to a report of shots fired in Bixby Knolls Monday night, but it appears the gunfire didn't hit anyone, according to authorities. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Banner Drive around 11:40 p.m., Long Beach police spokeswoman Nancy Pratt said.

