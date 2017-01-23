Gastropub fare, craft cocktails mix well at Padre in Long Beach
The first thing you'll notice about Padre is that it doesn't look quite like any other restaurant in Long Beach. It sits in an imposing structure, serious enough to be a government building - or at least a major banquet hall, which in a way it is.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Meh
|20,776
|Quake: CSULB buildings evacuated; local schools... (Jul '08)
|11 hr
|ButtH
|5
|SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake?
|Mon
|Marko
|4
|Panhandlers Caught Driving Rental Car
|Jan 21
|George
|2
|Anyone Know Arika Lopez
|Jan 21
|Miguel
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jan 18
|Tom Johnson
|3,562
|U.S. Customs agents seize aluminum shipments
|Jan 16
|Modemitv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC