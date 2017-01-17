French and German food come together deliciously in Long Beacha s East Village

Fourth and Olive has white tablecloths - a rarity in Los Angeles area dining - and many beers on draft. What I knew about the newly opened Fourth and Olive in Long Beach, heading in for the first time, was that it was opened by a disabled Navy veteran named Dan Tapia, who had made an admirable commitment to hire other disabled veterans for at least 50 percent of his staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.