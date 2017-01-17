French and German food come together ...

French and German food come together deliciously in Long Beacha s East Village

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Fourth and Olive has white tablecloths - a rarity in Los Angeles area dining - and many beers on draft. What I knew about the newly opened Fourth and Olive in Long Beach, heading in for the first time, was that it was opened by a disabled Navy veteran named Dan Tapia, who had made an admirable commitment to hire other disabled veterans for at least 50 percent of his staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 10 hr Tom Johnson 3,562
What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10) 20 hr Casper 20
News 49 still at large in Hawaiian Gardens gang bust (May '09) Mon Hgr 175
News U.S. Customs agents seize aluminum shipments Mon Modemitv 1
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) Mon Dudley 6
Anyone remember "Seal Beach James" ? (May '08) Sun rvsdguy 56
News Suspect Identified In Possible Domestic Violenc... (Mar '13) Jan 8 Mkawbrown 26
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,871 • Total comments across all topics: 278,031,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC