Flooding reported across LA County as rain continues to drench region
LOS ANGELES >> Freeways flooded in the Long Beach and Carson area, trees fell onto cars and houses, and more than three inches of rain fell in the South Bay area Sunday. The southern end of the 710 Freeway flooded, south of Willow Street, and the 110 Freeway was underwater at 223rd Street, according to CHP reports.
