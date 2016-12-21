Fire engulfs Long Beach apartment unit; man found dead
The blaze started on the ground floor of a two-story garden-style apartment complex in the 5500 block of Dairy Avenue just before 7:30 p.m., Long Beach Fire Department spokesman Jake Heflin said. Firefighters discovered the body and the victim was declared dead at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Florence13 18 street Rollin 60's ect
|11 hr
|Street phonics
|1
|Wet backs and colored folk and white crackers
|Sun
|henrietta hippo
|3
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Sun
|James mccue
|3,556
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|Sun
|Macylee722
|57
|Gross Miscarriage of justice
|Dec 30
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers
|Dec 29
|nathan corres
|6
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC