Fire engulfs Long Beach apartment unit; man found dead

Yesterday

The blaze started on the ground floor of a two-story garden-style apartment complex in the 5500 block of Dairy Avenue just before 7:30 p.m., Long Beach Fire Department spokesman Jake Heflin said. Firefighters discovered the body and the victim was declared dead at the scene.

