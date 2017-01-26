Final defendant sentenced for murder of Long Beach man found dead in burning RV

Despite a defense attorney's concerns about how one juror reached her decision to vote guilty, a judge on Friday sentenced a 24-year-old man to prison for 15 years to life in the beating death of a man whose body was left to burn inside the recreational vehicle where he lived in Long Beach. Anthony Josua Paz was the last of five defendants sentenced in the Jan. 27, 2014 killing of 60-year-old Thomas Taylor.

