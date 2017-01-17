Feds Seize $25M Of Aluminum In Probe Of Chinese Billionaire
Federal authorities officially seized hundreds of shipping containers as part of an investigation into alleged efforts by a Chinese aluminum magnate to avoid U.S. tariffs. The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. Customs officials originally detained the containers - which hold aluminum shipments worth some $25 million - from a California company in September, and that the Department of Homeland Security recently took possession of them.
