Esri Powers New Long Beach Data Hub

43 min ago Read more: Directions Magazine

Global smart-mapping leader Esri today announced the launch of DataLB, Long Beach, California's comprehensive data hub . The hub makes the city's geospatial analytics data available online to the public.

