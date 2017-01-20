DuPont Advanced Printing Highlights I...

DuPont Advanced Printing Highlights Ink Innovations at ISS Show

DuPont Advanced Printing will highlight its innovative digital ink offerings for textile printing during the ISS show in Long Beach, CA. DuPont will showcase its recently launched DuPont Artistri Xite S1500 dye sublimation ink.

