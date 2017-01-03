Deputies arrest 4 from Long Beach aft...

Deputies arrest 4 from Long Beach after a string of home burglaries in Cerritos

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Authorities have arrested four young burglars since late December after linking them to a string of unrelated break-ins at Cerritos homes, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Three of the suspects are under 18, and the fourth is 22, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Shot In The Face During Drive-By In Norwalk (Jan '07) 5 hr Wedge-oh 5
News 1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso... 6 hr Wedge-oh 4
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) Tue Idelia 58
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Mon Tom Clark 3,559
News Suspect Identified In Possible Domestic Violenc... (Mar '13) Jan 8 Mkawbrown 26
What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10) Jan 7 Keeplooking5 19
Female Hand Over Mouth Fetish (Oct '10) Jan 6 Broken into 6
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 11 at 4:29AM PST

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,742 • Total comments across all topics: 277,809,310

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC