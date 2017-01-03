Deputies arrest 4 from Long Beach after a string of home burglaries in Cerritos
Authorities have arrested four young burglars since late December after linking them to a string of unrelated break-ins at Cerritos homes, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Three of the suspects are under 18, and the fourth is 22, authorities said.
