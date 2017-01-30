CSU moving toward tuition hike
Cal State University trustees are scheduled to continue talks that are likely lead to a tuition hike during their meeting this week in Long Beach. Trustees won't actually be able to make a final decision when they meet on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|1 hr
|bo hill
|3,566
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|melvin perez
|20,787
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|14
|SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake?
|Jan 28
|Pansom234
|6
|Proposal to Rename Excelsior Auditorium
|Jan 28
|Joe
|1
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Jan 25
|Sopr
|7
|Quake: CSULB buildings evacuated; local schools... (Jul '08)
|Jan 25
|ButtH
|5
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC