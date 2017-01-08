Coroner Identifies Alleged Burglar Fa...

Coroner Identifies Alleged Burglar Fatally Shot By Resident In Long Beach

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Coroner Identifies Alleged Burglar Fatally Shot By Resident In Long Beach Andrew Deleon was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 15 hr Christina MacLean 3,558
News Suspect Identified In Possible Domestic Violenc... (Mar '13) Sun Mkawbrown 26
What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10) Sat Keeplooking5 19
Female Hand Over Mouth Fetish (Oct '10) Fri Broken into 6
Helicopters constantly flying overhead... why? (Jun '10) Jan 5 MEe 20
News How Marie Osmond found strength through song Jan 5 james wiliams 1
Poll why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10) Jan 3 Nobody 67
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 09 at 1:48PM PST

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,128 • Total comments across all topics: 277,755,551

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC