Complaints against former Long Beach city clerk detail a unethicala conduct in spring election

21 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Former City Clerk Maria de la Luz Garcia, center, oversees a hand count of ballots in the basement of City Hall to determine if 6th District Councilman Dee Andrews earned enough ballots to avoid a run-off. Complaints filed by personnel in the Long Beach city clerk's office in the last 18 months detail an atmosphere of verbal harassment and intimidation, and include allegations that the former clerk may have engaged in “unethical” conduct in the last city election, documents show.

