Complaints against former Long Beach city clerk detail a unethicala conduct in spring election
Former City Clerk Maria de la Luz Garcia, center, oversees a hand count of ballots in the basement of City Hall to determine if 6th District Councilman Dee Andrews earned enough ballots to avoid a run-off. Complaints filed by personnel in the Long Beach city clerk's office in the last 18 months detail an atmosphere of verbal harassment and intimidation, and include allegations that the former clerk may have engaged in “unethical” conduct in the last city election, documents show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|1 hr
|Ronald
|5
|49 still at large in Hawaiian Gardens gang bust (May '09)
|4 hr
|Joaquin chaidez
|174
|Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers
|Sat
|DonTrump
|7
|Man Shot In The Face During Drive-By In Norwalk (Jan '07)
|Fri
|tellinitlikeitis
|7
|1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso...
|Jan 11
|Wedge-oh
|4
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|Jan 10
|Idelia
|58
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jan 9
|Tom Clark
|3,559
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC