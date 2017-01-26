Company, driver sued by children of woman killed in Long Beach crash
A vehicle transportation company and one of its drivers was sued Thursday by the five adult children of a 63-year-old woman struck and killed by a car carrier rig in Long Beach in 2016. Patricia, Teresa and Juan Delgado, and Arturo and Alexandra Barranco, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court against Sierra Mountain Express LLC and driver Jose Manuel Garcia.
