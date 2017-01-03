Commissioners to vote on plans to build 40 new homes at vacant East Long Beach church site
Developers may soon win approval to build 40 new homes on the site of a vacant church near the Long Beach-Hawaiian Gardens city line. Preface , a developer with offices in Newport Beach, is working with Burnham Planning & Development of Long Beach to pursue the infill project on property once occupied by the former El Dorado Park Community Church.
