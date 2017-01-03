Comedian Ricky Harris' Funeral Interrupted by Fight
Snoop Dogg 's bodyguard had to take down a mourner who was flipping out during actor and comedian Ricky Harris ' funeral. Family and friends -- including Snoop and Sherri Shepherd -- gathered Tuesday in Long Beach, CA to honor Ricky, who died Dec. 26 ... reportedly from a heart attack.
