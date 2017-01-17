California Trump supporters look on a...

California Trump supporters look on as women march in Washington

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Californians Tina Bankhead and Rachel Gunther stood outside their hotel in Washington, watching as masses of women in pink caps streamed toward the women's march. But they kept getting funny looks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Now_What- 20,772
Anyone Know Arika Lopez 10 hr Miguel 1
SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake? Thu Mack 1
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jan 18 Tom Johnson 3,562
News U.S. Customs agents seize aluminum shipments Jan 16 Modemitv 1
News Suspect Identified In Possible Domestic Violenc... (Mar '13) Jan 8 Mkawbrown 26
Helicopters constantly flying overhead... why? (Jun '10) Jan 5 MEe 20
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,445 • Total comments across all topics: 278,118,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC