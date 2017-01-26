California College Students Work To Revive Their Black Nation
Panel discussion featuring , Bakari Sellers , Dr. Boyce Watkins , ZaZa Ali , Student Minister Nuri Muhammad and Jamelia Harris . Photos: Malcolm Ali LONG BEACH, Calif.-- Black Student Unions across the state met at California State University Long Beach for their annual conference themed "Reviving Our Black Nation" from January 13-16.
