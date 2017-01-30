Cal State students rally in protest across California as trustees debate increasing tuition
Under the leadership of CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White, five women were appointed this year to lead a Cal State campus. They will attend their first Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|PresDJTrump
|20,794
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|10 hr
|Lori66441atyahood...
|3,567
|Why do so many Mexicans name their sons, Hector? (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Leonidas
|9
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|14
|SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake?
|Jan 28
|Pansom234
|6
|Proposal to Rename Excelsior Auditorium
|Jan 28
|Joe
|1
|Quake: CSULB buildings evacuated; local schools... (Jul '08)
|Jan 25
|ButtH
|5
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC