Brown's budget forsees tuition increa...

Brown's budget forsees tuition increases for CSU

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Laguna News Post

The first version of Gov. Jerry Brown's spending proposals for the next fiscal year appear to increase the probability that California State University trustees will raise tuition in the coming months. The governor's initial budget plan may also create challenges for CSU's ambitious new strategy for increasing graduation rates, as well as the prospect of increasing enrollment within the system's 23 campuses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna News Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) 3 hr Ronald 5
News 49 still at large in Hawaiian Gardens gang bust (May '09) 6 hr Joaquin chaidez 174
Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers Sat DonTrump 7
News Man Shot In The Face During Drive-By In Norwalk (Jan '07) Jan 13 tellinitlikeitis 7
News 1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso... Jan 11 Wedge-oh 4
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) Jan 10 Idelia 58
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jan 9 Tom Clark 3,559
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 15 at 2:35PM PST

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,396 • Total comments across all topics: 277,939,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC