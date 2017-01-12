Brown's budget forsees tuition increases for CSU
The first version of Gov. Jerry Brown's spending proposals for the next fiscal year appear to increase the probability that California State University trustees will raise tuition in the coming months. The governor's initial budget plan may also create challenges for CSU's ambitious new strategy for increasing graduation rates, as well as the prospect of increasing enrollment within the system's 23 campuses.
