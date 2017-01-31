Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Jewish center in Long Beach
Hundreds of people were evacuated from a Jewish community center in Long Beach after someone phoned in a bomb threat Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The Alpert Jewish Community Center in the 3800 block of Willow Street received a call around 9 a.m. saying someone had planted explosives at the building, said Deborah Goldfarb, a spokesperson for the center.
