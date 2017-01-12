Bixby Knolls Hofa s Hut wona t reopen, owner says; buildinga s future unknown

The Hof's Hut Restaurant & Bakery in Bixby Knolls that sustained extensive damage resulting from an accidental fire will not reopen. Craig Hofman, president of the Signal Hill company that owns the three remaining Hof's Hut restaurants, confirmed in an interview this week that the Bixby Knolls eatery will not come back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.