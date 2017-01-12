Baby girl surrendered at Long Beach h...

Baby girl surrendered at Long Beach hospital under county program

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Supervisor Janice Hahn announced Thursday that a baby girl was turned over to staff at a hospital in Long Beach on Tuesday, marking the first safe surrender in the county this year. “Because of the Safe Surrender program , this child can become a part of a loving family that is ready and able to give her what she needs to grow up happy and healthy,” Hahn said in a written statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Shot In The Face During Drive-By In Norwalk (Jan '07) Wed Listo 6
News 1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso... Wed Wedge-oh 4
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) Jan 10 Idelia 58
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jan 9 Tom Clark 3,559
News Suspect Identified In Possible Domestic Violenc... (Mar '13) Jan 8 Mkawbrown 26
What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10) Jan 7 Keeplooking5 19
Female Hand Over Mouth Fetish (Oct '10) Jan 6 Broken into 6
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 12 at 4:47PM PST

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,709 • Total comments across all topics: 277,857,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC