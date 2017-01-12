Artistic Accelerator Programs - the #BriskMode Accelerator celebrated ...
This past September, the ice tea brand Brisk launched the '#BriskMode Accelerator Program' in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. With a specific emphasis on the work of Hispanic artists and entrepreneurs, the program provided a unique opportunity for young people to express their heritage though their creative medium of choice.
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Shot In The Face During Drive-By In Norwalk (Jan '07)
|Wed
|Listo
|6
|1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso...
|Wed
|Wedge-oh
|4
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|Jan 10
|Idelia
|58
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jan 9
|Tom Clark
|3,559
|Suspect Identified In Possible Domestic Violenc... (Mar '13)
|Jan 8
|Mkawbrown
|26
|What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10)
|Jan 7
|Keeplooking5
|19
|Female Hand Over Mouth Fetish (Oct '10)
|Jan 6
|Broken into
|6
