...and the best of the rest in San Diego clubs this weekend

Thursday 12 San Diego garage wreckers the Schizophonics will headline sets at Belly Up Thursday night. If you've yet to catch Mr. and Mrs. Beers' special brand of soulful blues-rock, you're missing one of the best live acts in town - like Black Keys with a James Brown booster shot! As far as recorded output from the showstoppers, 2015's Ugly Things single release "Put Your Weight On It" + "Red Planet" is it until further notice, which should be coming soon, as they started recording the full-length debut with Mike Kamoo last summer.

