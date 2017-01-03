An Extended Structure-Activity Relationship of Nondioxin-Like PCBs...
To whom correspondence should be addressed at California State University of Long Beach, 1250 Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90840. E-mail: in vitro assays followed the general pattern predicted by the QSAR but binding and lipid bilayer experiments demonstrated higher potency than predicted.
