77-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver
Jackie Morris, 77, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Long Beach on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Shayla Williams screamed and collapsed when she found out her mother was the hit-and-run victim she read about on Facebook.
