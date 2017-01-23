77-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed by H...

77-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver

Jackie Morris, 77, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Long Beach on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Shayla Williams screamed and collapsed when she found out her mother was the hit-and-run victim she read about on Facebook.

