200 march peacefully through Long Beach protesting Trumpa s inauguration

23 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Nearly 200 people gather and march in protest of the inauguration of President Donald Trump in Long Beach, CA on Friday, January 20, 2017. The May Day Long Beach Coalition organized the rally and march to protest Trump's inauguration.

