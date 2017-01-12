2 drivers, including a police officer, hurt in possible DUI crash in Long Beach
A police officer was hurt and a second driver was left in critical condition after a possible DUI crash between a Mercedes-Benz and a police truck in Long Beach early Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. A fiery crash between a police truck and a Mercedes-Benz in Long Beach early Friday morning left the officer in the truck with minor injuries and the other driver in critical condition, authorities said.
