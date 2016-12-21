What I Ride - Jeff Zielinski
A Ride staff bike check? Sure, why not? Our very own Jeff Zielinski just got a new custom FBM frame and he managed to get all of his worn-in parts off his old frame and on to this one. When Jeff's not behind a camera, you can find him grinding something weird with his A1 4ber street specific machine.
