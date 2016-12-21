Top 2016 City of Long Beach stories: From Marijuana to minimum wage
Long Beach voters made big decisions at the ballot box this year, with perhaps the most notable being the passage of Measure A , a 10-year sales tax increase hailed as the “largest public investment in a generation.” Residents also voted to repeal a citywide ban on medical marijuana dispensaries and approved a city tax measure that will assess businesses that cultivate, transport, test and distribute medical marijuana. This happened at the same time California voters approved recreational marijuana use.
